Short Interest in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Increases By 78.2%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 78.2% from the October 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 590,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 172,381 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth about $512,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 378,625 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 332.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 79,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on SXC shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.
About SunCoke Energy
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
