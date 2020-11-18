Short Interest in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Declines By 52.1%

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the October 15th total of 160,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 34,903 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,703.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 116,242 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $167,388.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 240,837 shares of company stock worth $350,406. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 18.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TENX opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.32.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

