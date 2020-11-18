Short Interest in The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Rises By 80.6%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the October 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Investec lowered shares of The Bidvest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS BDVSY opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The Bidvest Group has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88.

The Bidvest Group Limited operates in trading, services, and distribution businesses. The company operates through Services, Branded Products, Freight, Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, and Properties segments. It engages in the motor retail, vehicle auctioneering, snappdrive, and car rental activities; provision of road assistance, vehicle towing, tyre replacement, fuel top up, locksmith, and legal advice services; and manufacture and trading of consumer and industrial day-to-day branded products.

