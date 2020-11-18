Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Declines By 77.9%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 580,300 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the October 15th total of 2,624,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 967.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

OTCMKTS:TCYMF opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.09. Tingyi has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, carbonated soft drinks, fruit juice drinks, and bottled water, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

