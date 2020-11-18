Short Interest in TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Grows By 192.8%

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,300 shares, a growth of 192.8% from the October 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TIS stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. TIS has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TIS in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized and template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

