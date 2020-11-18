Short Interest in Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) Rises By 200.0%

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Tokai Carbon stock opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. Tokai Carbon has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.53.

Get Tokai Carbon alerts:

About Tokai Carbon

Tokai Carbon Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells carbon-related products and services in Japan. It offers graphite electrodes for use in electric furnaces, such as direct current, alternating current, and refining furnaces; and carbon black, including SEAST, TOKABLACK, Aqua Black, and Thermal black varieties, which are used to reinforce the rubber in tires, as well as used as a black pigment in various black-colored products.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tokai Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokai Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.