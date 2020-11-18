Short Interest in Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) Declines By 60.0%

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Trident Acquisitions by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 641,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 320,800 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Trident Acquisitions by 2.8% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 357,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Trident Acquisitions by 7,774.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 910,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after buying an additional 899,171 shares during the period. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TDAC opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. Trident Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85.

