Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Declines By 46.3%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,800 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the October 15th total of 398,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 21.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Alfred C. Liggins acquired 274,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $285,435.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban One alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the third quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UONE. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban One from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

UONE opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73. Urban One has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $54.16.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.