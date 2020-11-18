Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Drops By 79.1%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the October 15th total of 194,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 101.3 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Vonovia alerts:

VNNVF opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $71.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day moving average of $63.66.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.