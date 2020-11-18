Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) will report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.75. Shutterstock reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

In other news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 21,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $1,109,562.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 106,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,429,384 over the last ninety days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Shutterstock by 316.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 24,984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 168.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 54,255 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 72,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 50.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $69.91 on Friday. Shutterstock has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

