Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLN opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $20.50.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile
Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs.
