Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLN opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,103,000. Silence Therapeutics accounts for 0.5% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 1.96% of Silence Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs.

