SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for SilverBow Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBOW. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $5.46 on Monday. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $65.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.81.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.28). SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 126.28%. The business had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.35 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 170,351 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 36,759 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 1,420 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.