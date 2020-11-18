SingularityNET Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $42.02 million and $358,973.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00074303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00401820 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00020201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $515.68 or 0.02838922 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00026567 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGI is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,476,959 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

