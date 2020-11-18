Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €96.83 ($113.92).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €90.80 ($106.82) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67. Sixt SE has a 1 year low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 1 year high of €100.00 ($117.65). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €74.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €72.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

