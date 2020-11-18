Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €100.00 by Berenberg Bank

Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €91.33 ($107.45).

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €90.80 ($106.82) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €74.51 and a 200 day moving average of €72.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.31. Sixt SE has a twelve month low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a twelve month high of €100.00 ($117.65).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

