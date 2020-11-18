Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €100.00 by Berenberg Bank

Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €91.33 ($107.45).

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €90.80 ($106.82) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €74.51 and a 200 day moving average of €72.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.31. Sixt SE has a twelve month low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a twelve month high of €100.00 ($117.65).

Sixt SE (SIX2.F) Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

