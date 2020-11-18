Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.57

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.57 and last traded at $44.01, with a volume of 13454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.67 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 38,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. 11.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

