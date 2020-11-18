Solana (SOL) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. During the last seven days, Solana has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Solana has a total market cap of $93.84 million and $18.32 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can now be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00011252 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00074327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00399263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00020149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.43 or 0.02831834 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00026431 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (SOL) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,602,236 coins and its circulating supply is 45,909,381 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

