Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Solvay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Solvay to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Solvay alerts:

SOLVY stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. Solvay has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.