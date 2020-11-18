Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,056 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $34,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $116.11 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $353.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

