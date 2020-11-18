SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.40

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $9,793,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $217,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $2,011,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

