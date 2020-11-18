SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.06

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.06 and last traded at $32.04, with a volume of 58407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,870,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,762,000 after purchasing an additional 219,353 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 62,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 32,874 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $573,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 176,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 113,312 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

