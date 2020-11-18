SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 86.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,474,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685,057 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.21% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $45,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,578,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,541,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,163,000 after purchasing an additional 536,891 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 846,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,124,000 after acquiring an additional 366,705 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,528,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 571.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 266,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 226,968 shares during the last quarter.

SPIP opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42.

