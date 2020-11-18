SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Sets New 52-Week High at $126.70

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $126.70 and last traded at $125.19, with a volume of 46704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.04.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 289.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

