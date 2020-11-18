SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.05

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.05 and last traded at $48.05, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.47.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average of $42.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

