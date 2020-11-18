Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.04.

SR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Spire from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spire from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Spire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Spire stock opened at $64.54 on Wednesday. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.36.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

