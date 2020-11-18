Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPR. Cowen raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of SPR opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $92.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 146.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 175,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 104,129 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth approximately $28,726,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,399.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 59,936 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.