State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,523 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Realty Income worth $28,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 714.3% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O stock opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.71. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.