State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,990 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Coupa Software worth $24,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 16.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Coupa Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 4.7% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $284,746.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $369,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,955 shares of company stock valued at $35,149,258 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $302.93 on Wednesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $353.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.81.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $256.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.42.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

