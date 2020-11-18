State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 810 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of CBRE Group worth $21,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,094,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,581,000 after acquiring an additional 704,907 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,414,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,445,000 after acquiring an additional 38,366 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $60.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

