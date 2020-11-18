State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Incyte were worth $22,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 12.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 80.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 395,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,107,000 after buying an additional 176,399 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 154.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 149.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 51,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 28.3% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $85,471.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 2,193 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $199,190.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,959.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,577 shares of company stock valued at $419,847. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $82.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.73. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.45.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

