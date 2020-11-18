State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Simon Property Group worth $27,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPG opened at $78.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $154.45.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

