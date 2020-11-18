State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $26,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 1,810.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $374,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,646,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 474,883 shares of company stock worth $140,171,953. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on W. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.38.

W stock opened at $239.06 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $349.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.62.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

