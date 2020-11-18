State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Copart were worth $29,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Copart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Copart stock opened at $116.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

