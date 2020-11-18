State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of The Trade Desk worth $27,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 14.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 12.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 5.0% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 29.3% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $795.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.59, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $847.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $630.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.89.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.01, for a total value of $35,109.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,728,806.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.67, for a total transaction of $742,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,101.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,736 shares of company stock worth $9,158,363 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

