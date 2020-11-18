State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 830 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Ventas worth $23,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ventas by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 783,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,876,000 after buying an additional 95,412 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Ventas by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,031,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,902,000 after buying an additional 631,062 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of VTR stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $63.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VTR. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.