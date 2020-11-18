State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 970 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $28,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $196.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.47, a P/E/G ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $110.01 and a one year high of $216.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Atlassian from $196.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

