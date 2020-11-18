State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of DTE Energy worth $29,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in DTE Energy by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.59. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DTE. KeyCorp raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.81.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $52,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,753. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $150,221.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.