State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 903,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Marathon Petroleum worth $26,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,640,000 after buying an additional 3,376,291 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 156.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

NYSE MPC opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $64.74.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

