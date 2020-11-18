State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $21.93 Million Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,069,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALNY. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.70.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $129.30 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $5,487,431.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,060,720.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,266 shares of company stock worth $10,355,931. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

