State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $22.54 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Dover worth $22,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Dover by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

DOV opened at $125.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

