State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $23.08 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Conagra Brands worth $23,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 695,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,831,000 after buying an additional 271,869 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 168,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 63,650 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,406,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,528,000 after buying an additional 15,314 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

CAG stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

