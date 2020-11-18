State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $23.73 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $23,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 416.2% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AJG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.08.

AJG stock opened at $117.08 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $118.39. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.38 and a 200 day moving average of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $188,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

