State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $23.80 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of CrowdStrike worth $23,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 518.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,867,000 after buying an additional 9,434,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,685,000 after buying an additional 3,685,952 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 271.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,070,000 after buying an additional 6,355,765 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.4% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,292,000 after buying an additional 1,251,420 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,523,000 after buying an additional 230,491 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD opened at $137.78 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $153.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.37 and a 200-day moving average of $112.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,947,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 218,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.22, for a total value of $31,485,100.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 885,293 shares of company stock valued at $119,709,887 over the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

