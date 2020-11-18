State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $24.37 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $24,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 171.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $332.45 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $371.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.52.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total transaction of $2,201,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.77.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

