State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $25.18 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Hologic worth $25,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 202.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 88.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the third quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 37.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average of $61.27. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $77.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 47.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.56.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.