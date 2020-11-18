State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $26.45 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,288 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Akamai Technologies worth $26,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 211.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 229.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.74.

AKAM opened at $102.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,572. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

