State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $27.12 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Moderna worth $27,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,279 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,886,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after acquiring an additional 438,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 27,824 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $1,877,007.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,703,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,242,935.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $1,454,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 660,116 shares of company stock worth $45,957,594 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 17.30. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $103.20.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Moderna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.44.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

