State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $30.11 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Fortive worth $30,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Fortive by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB raised their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

In other Fortive news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $16,058,969.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $354,400,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,339,420 shares of company stock valued at $375,795,729. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $82.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.69.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

