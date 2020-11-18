State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $31.89 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,622,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of The Williams Companies worth $31,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in The Williams Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NYSE WMB opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 189.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $24.17.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

