State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,021 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of First Republic Bank worth $26,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,183,000 after purchasing an additional 306,022 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 53.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,020,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,879 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 12.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,686,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,778,000 after purchasing an additional 307,383 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 9.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,147,000 after buying an additional 179,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,896,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,991,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $134.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $142.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.88.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

